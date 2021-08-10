Man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested by police
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught by local authorities.
Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Gustavo Bouvier-Hernandez after putting his information on social media.
Moments later, the department announced that Bouvier-Hernandez was taken into custody.
According to police, he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child and was last seen Monday.
The police department thanks to community for always bringing these types of cases to their attention.
