Man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested by police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Gustavo Bouvier-Hernandez after putting his information on social media.

Moments later, the department announced that Bouvier-Hernandez was taken into custody.

According to police, he had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child and was last seen Monday.

The police department thanks to community for always bringing these types of cases to their attention.

