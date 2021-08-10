Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo sees major increase in hospitalizations

File photo: Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Major increases in hospitalizations are also being reported in Nuevo Laredo.

This along with the rise in cases has prompted health officials to place the city on red alert.

That means non-essential activities will now likely be restricted.

Officials say they are working to reach out to the community about the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

