Nuevo Laredo sees major increase in hospitalizations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Major increases in hospitalizations are also being reported in Nuevo Laredo.

This along with the rise in cases has prompted health officials to place the city on red alert.

That means non-essential activities will now likely be restricted.

Officials say they are working to reach out to the community about the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

