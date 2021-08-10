Over 600 migrants transported out of Laredo in 5 days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the last 5 days, over 600 migrants have been bussed out of Laredo to different parts of Texas.

This comes after Laredo city officials agreed to arrange and pay for the transport of migrants.

In exchange, Border Patrol agreed to stop transferring migrants to local shelters, which have been over capacity.

Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz says Border Patrol now brings migrants from the Rio Grande Valley to a specific site that’s been set up by the city, then arranges to have them moved to Austin or Houston.

Saenz says the city’s site already experienced an overflow issue.

“Border Patrol brought more than anticipated. We had contracted three buses but as soon as we realized there were 19 or 20 additional migrants, we did purchase some tickets for them and they went to their destination. We quickly contracted a fourth bus and it appears that fourth bus is sufficient to take care of the number of migrants that are coming in at a daily basis.”

Saenz says they are in contact with the non-governmental organizations and leaders of the cities they are being dropped off at.

Laredo city officials told KGNS they are hoping to find out this week if the federal government will reimburse the thousand of taxpayer’s dollars it’s costing to send the migrants to other cities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.