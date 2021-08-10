Sames Kia motivates students to attend class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Sames Kia is looking to drive kids back to the classrooms by providing a little incentive for them.

Later today, UISD and Sames will announce its 8th annual Kia in the Classroom initiative.

It’s a program where the dealership allows a UISD high school student with perfect attendance to enter a drawing for a chance to win a new car on graduation day.

Every year, a finalist from each high school is selected to participate in the final drawing at the end of the school year for a chance to drive off with the grand prize.

The press conference will take place today at 10 a.m. at 60-01 San Dario Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.