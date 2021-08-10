Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 22-year-old Guadalupe Angel Fernandez.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 182 pounds and is roughly five feet, ten inches.

His last known address is the 2900 block of Garfield Street.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the number on your screen.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.