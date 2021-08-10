Three friends get trapped in flooded elevator

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It sounds like something out of a horror film: three friends got trapped in an elevator that was slowly starting to fill up with water.

Tony Lulu and his three friends were taking the elevator in his apartment building when the elevator stopped and water started to seep in and even got neck deep.

Trapped inside the elevator, they called 9-1-1 and Tony called a friend who happened to be a maintenance worker for the building

Fortunately, the friend managed to pry his way in and everyone made it out safely.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.