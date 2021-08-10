Advertisement

Two men accused of stealing debit cards from vehicle

Juan Ramon Coronado and Jesus Gerardo Garza
Juan Ramon Coronado and Jesus Gerardo Garza(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men are arrested after they allegedly burgled a car and stole several credit cards.

Laredo Police arrested Jesus Gerardo Garza, and Juan Ramon Coronado, both 21 years of age.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when authorities received a call from a resident who lives near the 2300 block of Calle Bonita saying that they heard two people prowling in her backyard.

Officers canvassed the area and a jogger near North Central Park told them that two men had jumped the fence and were heading to their vehicles.

Police were able to locate Garza and Coronado in the park parking lot.

Through the course of the investigation, they found with three debit cards that had belonged to the victim.

The two were arrested and taken to the police department headquarters for booking.

