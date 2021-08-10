UISD to hold special meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With school less than a week away for UISD, the board will meet to discuss several items pertaining to the upcoming school year.

One of the items is on the agenda is a discussion to possibly freeze employee pay scale due to the loss of enrollment and budget constraints created as a result of the pandemic.

Board members will also discuss educational homebound services for students that may not be able to attend classes due to medical reasons.

Lastly the board will discuss the possibility of modifying the student dress code for students in grades 9th through 12th.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the SAC.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.