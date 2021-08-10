Youth conference to return to in-person format

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A youth conference put on for the past ten years is set to come back with some slight changes.

The Pursuit Conference is coming back to an in-person format after being held virtually last year.

Although the conference normally takes three days, organizers say the pandemic made them scale down to two days this time.

This year’s theme is focusing on the things people may overlook about themselves.

“This year’s theme is uncommon,” said Alex Valenzuela. “We’re really believing that god is still in the business of using uncommon people, using the outcasts, using those that are rejected, and so the significance of what we’re doing is that we really want to encourage those that might feel overlooked, those that might feel forgotten, and we believe that god still has a plan for their life.”

Registration is free and can be done online.

Students in every grade level, including young adults, are invited to attend.

