Agents continue to see fake documents used at checkpoints

Agents seize fake documents
Agents seize fake documents(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol continues to see fraudulent documents being used as a means to enter the U.S.

On multiple occasions, agents have encountered fraudulent documents during inspections at the checkpoints and bus checks in the area.

The documents range from ID’s, passports, to social security cards and birth certificates.

All items were seized by Border Patrol agents and the individuals were taken into custody.

Agents would like to remind the community to report any suspicious activity by calling their number toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

