Canine agent foils human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A canine is being credited with foiling an alleged human smuggling attempt that happened earlier this week.

It happened at the west station when a tractor trailer approached the Highway 83 checkpoint and a canine named Chris alerted to the presence of concealed humans in the trailer.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection where agents found 19 undocumented immigrants inside the trailer.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen was arrested, and the undocumented immigrants were medically screened, processed accordingly, and returned to their home countries.

