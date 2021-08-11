Advertisement

Canine agent foils human smuggling attempt

Canine agent foils human smuggling attempt
Canine agent foils human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A canine is being credited with foiling an alleged human smuggling attempt that happened earlier this week.

It happened at the west station when a tractor trailer approached the Highway 83 checkpoint and a canine named Chris alerted to the presence of concealed humans in the trailer.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection where agents found 19 undocumented immigrants inside the trailer.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen was arrested, and the undocumented immigrants were medically screened, processed accordingly, and returned to their home countries.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
UISD
UISD to hold special meeting
File photo
UISD announces updated dress code for new school year
Juan Ramon Coronado and Jesus Gerardo Garza
Two men accused of stealing debit cards from vehicle
UISD high school dress code awaits approval
UISD high school dress code awaits approval

Latest News

33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text
Chief Heard discusses COVID text alert
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text
Mountain Dew Spiked Seltzer Introduced
Mountain Dew brings spiked seltzer to market