Canine stops alleged human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A canine is being credited with stopping an alleged human smuggling attempt.

It happened at the west station last week when a tractor trailer approached the Highway 83 checkpoint and a canine named Chris discovered hidden people in the trailer.

Agents found 19 undocumented immigrants inside the trailer.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and the undocumented immigrants were turned over to authorities.

