Canine stops alleged human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A canine is being credited with stopping an alleged human smuggling attempt.

It happened at the west station last week when a tractor trailer approached the Highway 83 checkpoint and a canine named Chris discovered hidden people in the trailer.

Agents found 19 undocumented immigrants inside the trailer.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and the undocumented immigrants were turned over to authorities.

