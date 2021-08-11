City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the coronavirus cases continue to increase in Laredo, local officials are letting the public know just how dire things are.

On Tuesday afternoon, city officials issued a text alert to the community advising residents about the current COVID-19 situation.

The text message reads, “All this comes on the heels of the growing strain being placed on local hospitals due to rising covid infections. Earlier today 130 people were reported to be in the hospital but 43 of those people are waiting, oftentimes in hallways, waiting to get a room.”

Officials say that while these kinds of messages might scare some people, they are meant for a completely different reason.

Chief Heard with the Laredo Fire Department says, “It’s public awareness but we want to be truthful with the community the numbers and statistics we are sending out are the numbers that are there, so it’s just sending out the community deserves to know the truth and what situation we’re at but also to know that in the background we are constantly working with our local hospitals, our state partners in order to make the situation as stabilized as possible.”

The last time Laredoans received a message like this one was back on Jan. 14 just as coronavirus cases were on the rise.

