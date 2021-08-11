Advertisement

City announces rental and mortgage assistance program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to help those who have been facing financial troubles as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The city is currently scheduling appointments to receive applications for its emergency rental and mortgage assistance programs.

Households must earn an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income in order to qualify for the program.

Those who are eligible may receive at least three to six months of assistance with the option of additional months if needed.

This program will be offered while funds last.

For those wanting to know more information you can call 956-523-0225.

