City council holds emergency meeting to address COVID cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo city council is holding an emergency meeting after the Laredo health authority calls for a discussion on the current state of the pandemic in our community.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino said that additional mitigation efforts need to be made in order to save lives.

Trevino says one of the things he would like to discuss is requiring face masks at schools.

It will be up to the city council if they want to follow in San Antonio’s footstep by filing a lawsuit against Governor Abbott’s executive order which banned the use of masks in schools.

The health authority will also be asking for a mask mandate in city buildings.

Council and health experts are currently meeting at City Hall.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the evening.

