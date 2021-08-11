Commissioners court lowers tax rate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - County officials have decided they will lower their tax rate slightly.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners decided to set the county’s tax rate at 41 cents.

That’s a slight decrease from the current tax rate, but don’t get too excited yet... the decision doesn’t necessarily mean you will be paying less in county taxes.

Depending on your property’s value, you could end up paying more in property taxes if your appraisal goes up.

The rate isn’t set in stone quite yet, but the public still has a chance to comment on the proposal during public hearings.

The county’s new budget goes into effect on October 1st.

