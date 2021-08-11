Advertisement

County commissioner to hold backpack giveaway event

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county official is getting students prepared for the first day of school with an annual event!

On Wednesday, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will be hosting the sixth annual back to school giveaway.

The commissioner will be giving away about 800 back packs including school supplies as well as other essential items students may need.

To keep community members safe, the giveaway has been modified as a drive-thru-event and all families must remain in their vehicles.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nuestra Senora Del Rosario Church located on 420 Sierra Vista.

