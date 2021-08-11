Doctors Hospital responds to lack of COVID medication

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Laredo’s health authority, Doctors Hospital has run out of the COVID medication Remdesivir.

According to reports received by KGNS on Tuesday morning, patients at the hospital who were in need of Remdesivir could not receive it, a situation Laredo’s health authority says they are addressing.

“Yes, we got a report from Doctors Hospital that they had a shortage, a severe shortage, I think they were out, but we aim to get this situation corrected.”

Dr. Trevino said they are coordinating efforts to try and resolve the situation.

In a statement from Doctors Hospital, they said:

“Due to an unexpected delay in medication delivery from our distributor, Doctors Hospital was out of Remdesivir on Sunday night. As of this morning, the situation has been resolved and Remdesivir is once again available for our COVID-19 patients.”

One of those efforts was the possibility of turning to Laredo Medical Center for assistance.

In response to that, Laredo Medical Center CEO Jorge Leal said they are always willing to help.

In a statement, Leal said:

“LMC received a new shipment of Remdisivir today and if Doctors Hospital needs some, we can work with them so our patients in Laredo receive the care they need to combat this virus.”

On Tuesday evening, KGNS received a statement from Doctors Hospital that reads in part:

“The situation has been resolved and Remdesivir is once again available for our COVID-19 patients.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.