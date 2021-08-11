Fruity Pebbles makeup line launches
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Revolution Beauty is launching a line inspired by Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles.
The new “I Heart Revolution by Pebbles” collection includes a total of 22 products.
They come in a wide variety of shades and hues the company says will have kids and kids-at-heart yelling “Yabba dabba doo!”
The collection will be available for a limited time beginning next Wednesday (August 18th) at Ulta Beauty Stores nationwide.
