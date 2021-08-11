Advertisement

Fruity Pebbles makeup line launches

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Revolution Beauty is launching a line inspired by Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles.

The new “I Heart Revolution by Pebbles” collection includes a total of 22 products.

They come in a wide variety of shades and hues the company says will have kids and kids-at-heart yelling “Yabba dabba doo!”

The collection will be available for a limited time beginning next Wednesday (August 18th) at Ulta Beauty Stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
UISD
UISD to hold special meeting
Juan Ramon Coronado and Jesus Gerardo Garza
Two men accused of stealing debit cards from vehicle
UISD high school dress code awaits approval
UISD high school dress code awaits approval
22-year-old Guadalupe Angel Fernandez
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Kaylee won a $20,000 college scholarship from the Vax Nevada Days program.
13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery
Mountain Dew Spiked Seltzer Introduced
Mountain Dew brings spiked seltzer to market
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says