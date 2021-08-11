Island in the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Expect another day of triple digit heat because it’s going to be another scorcher!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees with little to no cloud coverage.

Things will drop by a degree on Thursday but not much is going to change.

On Friday, we could see temperatures drop by a couple of degrees, but expect some clouds to start moving in as we anticipate another chance of rain.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 99 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will last throughout the weekend and will possibly carry into Monday.

Students could expect a chance of rain as they get ready to head back to class, as well as high heat and humidity.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.