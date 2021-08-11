Advertisement

Laredo Emergency Room to donate school supplies to UISD

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local medical clinic is getting involved in the back-to-school efforts.

On Wednesday morning, the Laredo Emergency Room will donate school supplies to the United Independent School District.

The supplies will go to students at Cuellar, Freedom, Juarez Lincoln and Zapata Elementary School as well as Perales and Salvador Garcia Middle School.

That event will take place at 10 a.m. at the UISD Board Room.

