Laredoan heading to France to attend International Space University

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A native Laredoan is proving that dreams do come true, even if they are out of this world.

In a few days, Victoria Rendon will be making her way to France to attend the International Space University.

“I’ve always had a passion for space since I was little. I didn’t know exactly what in the space sector I wanted to do, but I always knew that passion was there in the back of my mind.”

What started off as a childhood dream turned into a reality for 29-year-old Victoria Rendon.

The TAMIU graduate was recently accepted to the International Space University in Strasbourg, France, a well-known school with some all star alumni.

“There’s actual famous astronauts that have graduated from the university, one of them is Jessica Mier who completed the first all female space walk.”

Before graduating from TAMIU, Rendon took a six year break from school and during that time worked at various health clinics in town.

She told us she worried her brief hiatus from her studies would not look appealing to the school, but didn’t let those fears stop her.

“Here I am from Laredo, I don’t have the background that they’re necessarily looking for, but I’m like, you know, I did the best that I could in my interview, but needless to say I checked my email the next morning, and I had the acceptance letter. I was ecstatic! I think I ran out of my room, and was like, ‘dad, they accepted, I can’t believe it.’”

As a lover of both space and medicine, Rendon says the goal is to one day become an aerospace physician.

”Be there working the astronauts. Be in the research laboratory, and you know, doing research on the human body in the micro gravity environment.”

As a Hispanic woman from the gateway city, she encourages others to always follow their passion.

”I know the world is becoming a difficult place to follow our dreams we have to worry about putting food on the table, worry about the roof over our heads, but I still want the world to know that it’s alright to dream and it’s alright to go after those dreams.”

Living proof that no dream is too big to accomplish.

Rendon will be heading to France on August 27th and embark on her two-year journey at the university.

If you’d like to learn more about her or maybe even donate, you can click here.

