LISD to hold annual convocation at Sames Auto Arena

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is continuing to get its teachers ready for the upcoming school year during a series of trainings and assemblies that will continue.

On Wednesday morning, elementary schools & departments will pack the Sames Auto Arena for LISD’s annual back to school convocation.

Staff is encouraged to wear a face covering, and they will even be offering covid-19 vaccines to those who still need to get their vaccine.

The doors will open at 7 a.m. for the morning session and 11:30 a.m. for the second.

