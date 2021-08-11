LISD to hold annual convocation at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is continuing to get its teachers ready for the upcoming school year during a series of trainings and assemblies that will continue.

On Wednesday morning, elementary schools & departments will pack the Sames Auto Arena for LISD’s annual back to school convocation.

Staff is encouraged to wear a face covering, and they will even be offering covid-19 vaccines to those who still need to get their vaccine.

The doors will open at 7 a.m. for the morning session and 11:30 a.m. for the second.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.