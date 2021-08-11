Man wanted in connection to Springfield apartment shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for an alleged shooting that happened at a north Laredo apartment complex over the weekend.

Laredo Police need your help locating 37-year-old Frank Rodriguez, he is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 7th, a little after midnight when officers received a call regarding a shooting at the 6700 block of Springfield.

Police were informed that a shooting had taken place at the home; however, the female victim had just arrived at the hospital.

Officials say two men left behind a woman in her 40s and then left the area. She was listed in serious condition but is expected to survive.

If you have any information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at the number on your screen.

