Mountain Dew brings spiked seltzer to market

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The spiked seltzer wars continue with boozy Mountain Dew.

The PepsiCo-owned soft drink is partnering with the ‘Boston Beer Company’ to make the sugar-free beverage with 5% alcohol by volume.

‘Hard Mountain Dew’ will hit shelves in early 2022.

It will come in original, watermelon, and black-cherry flavors.

Last month, after the company said the boozy seltzer fad was fading, its shares spiraled 30%.

The partnership may help Boston Beer’s stock recover.

The spiked seltzer industry is still growing.

Recent data found that hard seltzer sales slowed over the July 4th holiday, compared with last year.

