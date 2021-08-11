UISD announces updated dress code for new school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With only a few days before the Laredo school year, United ISD Board of Trustees votes to make changes to its dress codes for all of its students.

On Tuesday evening, the board passed a “casual dress code” for the 2021-2022 school year.

All United ISD students will be allowed to wear any color top or shirt as long as it has sleeves.

However, no inappropriate text or graphics.

Jeans are now allowed, as well as leggings, and skirts or shorts can be no shorter than 3 inches.

For a the complete list of UISD dress code does and don’ts, you can see below:

UISD updated dress code (KGNS)

