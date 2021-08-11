Advertisement

Webb County to give over $200K to local organizations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County’s commissioners court decides to use money out of the county’s budget to help local non-governmental organizations rather than the previous plan of using American Rescue Funds.

According to Judge Tano Tijerina, it would be a long and complicated process to give these organizations money from the rescue plan, so commissioners agreed that the best way to give them a check is by using funds from the county’s operational reserve.

Holding Institute and Catholic Social Services will each receive $100,000 while the Sisters of Mercy will get $25,000.

The NGO’s and county will enter into a third party agreement with a motion made to waive requirements related to personnel costs.

