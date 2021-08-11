Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing several packages of meat from a local grocery store.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz and charged her with theft of property.

The case was reported on Thursday, July 22 when officers were called out to a store at the 7800 block of McPherson for a theft report.

Employees told police that Ruiz was one of two women who was caught on surveillance cameras stealing meat from the store.

According to reports, the women stole five packages of fajita, concealed them in their purse and then walked out without paying for them.

The culprits returned to the store and selected 25 steaks and three packages of fajita, valued at roughly $833 and then walked out once again without paying.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Ruiz as one of the suspects and make an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.