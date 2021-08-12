50 days of summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are actually about 40 days away from the official start of fall, but in south Texas, summer usually lasts until October. It could be a while until we start to feel those fall temperatures.

On Thursday we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 100 degrees by the afternoon.

These 100 degrees are going to continue into Friday with little to no changes in between.

On Saturday we could drop a degree or two in the upper 90s but not by much.

As students start their first week of school, temperatures are going to remain in the upper 70s and triple digits.

Even though summer vacation is over, those summer temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

Make sure you send those kids to school with plenty of water and sunblock because it’s going to be a scorcher.

