Advertisement

50 days of summer

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are actually about 40 days away from the official start of fall, but in south Texas, summer usually lasts until October. It could be a while until we start to feel those fall temperatures.

On Thursday we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 100 degrees by the afternoon.

These 100 degrees are going to continue into Friday with little to no changes in between.

On Saturday we could drop a degree or two in the upper 90s but not by much.

As students start their first week of school, temperatures are going to remain in the upper 70s and triple digits.

Even though summer vacation is over, those summer temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

Make sure you send those kids to school with plenty of water and sunblock because it’s going to be a scorcher.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order

Latest News

File photo: AHEC binational health conference
AHEC to hold binational health conference
File photo: Operation Clean up
City to conduct Operation Clean up in District One
Local fireman to be honored for Tejano Achiever’s Program
Local fireman to be honored for Tejano Achiever’s Program
City to help residents with rental and mortgage assistance
City to help residents with rental and mortgage assistance