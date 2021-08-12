Advertisement

AHEC to hold binational health conference

File photo: AHEC binational health conference
File photo: AHEC binational health conference(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local health education center is inviting the community to an annual health conference that seeks to shed light on diseases and emergencies on the border.

Starting on Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services Office of Border Public Health and the Area Health Education Center will hold its eighth annual U.S. Mexico Regional Binational Health Conference.

The event will feature various public health authorities from Texas and Tamaulipas speaking out about the most impactful health issues affecting our country, state and communities.

The conference will take place today from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information you can contact Julie Bazan at 956-712-0037.

