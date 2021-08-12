Biden administration and Mayorkas to tour south Texas border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Biden administration officials are heading to south Texas to get an update on the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas travels to Brownsville, Texas to meet with local and community officials.

He also plans to meet with DHS frontline workers and later in the day, Mayorkas will hold a press conference to discuss the current situation at the border.

Mayorkas last visited South Texas in May.

