Border Patrol agents arrest wanted sex offender

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a child out of Corpus Christi is arrested by Border Patrol.

After a failed human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville, agents arrested a 51-year-old U.S. Citizen.

Record checks revealed he had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child out of the Corpus Christi Sheriffs’ Office.

The prosecution of the U.S. citizen for human smuggling was declined, although Jim Hogg County Sherriff’s Office extradited the warrant and transferred him to Corpus Christi for state charges.

Laredo Sector agents continue to arrest wanted fugitives in our area.

