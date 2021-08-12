Advertisement

Building used as housing for elderly catches fire

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported at a building being used as elderly housing on Thursday evening.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 1200 block of St. John Loop to find smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire without any injuries.

Two elderly men and one woman were relocated to a hotel.

The fire is currently under investigation as an accidental or electrical fire.

