Advertisement

City to conduct Operation Clean up in District One

File photo: Operation Clean up
File photo: Operation Clean up(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City inspectors from various departments will be inspecting various neighborhoods in District One as part of Operation Clean UP.

On Thursday morning, city crews will be going door to door in the Pita Mangana Road and Wright Way area to speak with residents regarding property maintenance and code violations.

Residents are being asked to do everything possible to clean up their area of any unsightly conditions that may exist.

Next week, the city will offer assistance to remove all unwanted rubbish.

All items must be on the sidewalk by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order

Latest News

File photo: AHEC binational health conference
AHEC to hold binational health conference
Seven day forecast
50 days of summer
Local fireman to be honored for Tejano Achiever’s Program
Local fireman to be honored for Tejano Achiever’s Program
City to help residents with rental and mortgage assistance
City to help residents with rental and mortgage assistance