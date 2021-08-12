City to conduct Operation Clean up in District One

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City inspectors from various departments will be inspecting various neighborhoods in District One as part of Operation Clean UP.

On Thursday morning, city crews will be going door to door in the Pita Mangana Road and Wright Way area to speak with residents regarding property maintenance and code violations.

Residents are being asked to do everything possible to clean up their area of any unsightly conditions that may exist.

Next week, the city will offer assistance to remove all unwanted rubbish.

All items must be on the sidewalk by 7 a.m.

