City to help residents with rental and mortgage assistance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic has made it difficult for many to make ends meet, especially when it comes to keeping a roof over your head.

The City of Laredo is doing what they can to help those who may be struggling to pay their rent or mortgage payments while they try to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Under a city, hundreds of individuals can get up to one year of rental or mortgage assistance.

“Been hour reductions, pay more medical bills, they were laid off,” said Tina Martinez, community development director. “They’re not making what they were making in the previous employment pre-pandemic.”

With the many scenarios that the community has been facing, the city’s rental assistance program is now in round 3.

“There is a big need in the community to help our households stabilize themselves.”

For this program, the funds aren’t as limited as before.

“We’ve never received excess of $16 million for a program. We’re estimating to assist about a thousand households.”

Funding for this new program comes from the state and covers past due, current, and future rental or mortgage payments along with some utility bills for up to three months.

To qualify, households must earn at or below 80% of the area median income.

”So let me give you an example... for a family of four, as long as you’re making less and 40k, you can qualify for our assistance.”

For those who are already getting help from other programs—you could still qualify for this one.

“If they’re receiving any type of federal assistance like food stamps, or social security income— SSI— that would be a pre qualifying event.”

The agreement is for three months, but households can benefit for up to a year.

Once the three months are up, the city says they can apply again to renew the agreement and continue receiving help.

The city encourages those who have benefited from rental assistance in the past to apply again.

You can click here for a link to the application.

