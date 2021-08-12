Advertisement

Cuellar to meet with DHS Secretary and local officials

File photo: Congressman Cuellar
File photo: Congressman Cuellar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our congressman is looking to discuss some of the latest updates on the southern border.

On Thursday, Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to discuss his meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, local officials and community leaders.

Officials are expected to discuss some of the latest updates on the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The conference will take place on Thursday at 11:45 in McAllen.

