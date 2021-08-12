Cuellar to meet with DHS Secretary and local officials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our congressman is looking to discuss some of the latest updates on the southern border.

On Thursday, Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to discuss his meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, local officials and community leaders.

Officials are expected to discuss some of the latest updates on the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The conference will take place on Thursday at 11:45 in McAllen.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.