Field of Dreams makes real-life debut

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A baseball diamond in an Iowa cornfield is about to become the scene of a real major league game.

A new “Field of Dreams”, near the one depicted in the 1989 Kevin Costner movie, has been wrapped with temporary grandstands.

Tonight, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will make baseball history when they take the field.

The movie location that put Dyersville, Iowa, on the map for sports fans will host MLB’s first-ever game in the state.

Some members of the media got a preview of the new ballpark today.

They walked through the corn onto the field, just as the Sox and Yankees will do before the nationally televised game.

Costner will throw out the first pitch.

For actor Dwier Brown, the new field is a great addition.

”It’s just spectacular,” he said. “I got the same tingles I got when I came here in 1988 and drove down that driveway for the first time and saw that perfect baseball field at the end of the driveway. You know, I’ve been here many times over the years and it’s always, special and magical, but there is something about having this new structure that is starting memories of its own in a new way that just reminds me of that feeling when I saw the movie site field for the first time.”>

The new field is a permanent feature, but the stands will come down after the Yankees-White Sox game.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.