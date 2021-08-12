Advertisement

Health Department offers vaccines for return to school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A return back to school may be the reason for long lines at the city’s Health Department.

The Health Department says long lines around this time of year is typical, but they say they are taking steps to keep everyone safe.

The department is only giving out 100 numbers a day on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To speed up the process, the department is reminding residents to have one thing ready:

“We’ve seen that our families are not bringing their vaccination records and so we want to be sure that they do bring those for their visit to make sure to speed up the process, and of course, verify that the student or the individual is up-to-date on all their vaccines.>

The Health Department says they have all vaccines available for those returning to school, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., but people are encouraged to get there early to be one of the first hundred in line.

