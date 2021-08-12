Advertisement

Jeopardy selects new permanent hosts

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Jeopardy!” is replacing Alex Trebek with not one, but two, new hosts.

The game show’s executive producer Mike Richards is adding host to his duties when the new season premieres on September 13th.

Sony says, despite internet chatter, Richards did not pick himself for the job.

A team of Sony executives pored over footage from various rotating hosts to choose.

Along with Richards, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik will host occasional primetime episodes and spinoff series.

Bialik -- known for her role on “The Big Bang Theory” -- is leading the new “Jeopardy! National College Championship” set to air on ABC next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
A U.S. official said U.S. troops are going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy...
US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate embassy personnel
Vaccine
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently announced his resignation over sexual...
Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes