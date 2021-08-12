Jeopardy selects new permanent hosts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Jeopardy!” is replacing Alex Trebek with not one, but two, new hosts.

The game show’s executive producer Mike Richards is adding host to his duties when the new season premieres on September 13th.

Sony says, despite internet chatter, Richards did not pick himself for the job.

A team of Sony executives pored over footage from various rotating hosts to choose.

Along with Richards, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik will host occasional primetime episodes and spinoff series.

Bialik -- known for her role on “The Big Bang Theory” -- is leading the new “Jeopardy! National College Championship” set to air on ABC next year.

