Laredo pizza owner set to compete in Las Vegas Pizza Expo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 550 Pizzeria owner Janet Duran opened her restaurant in the most unlikely of times: during a pandemic.

Despite the odds, Janet says she couldn’t be happier for how Laredo, her friends and family, and her community responded to make her dream a reality.

In just a few days, Janet will be taking one of her signature creations halfway across the country to spread dough with the best pizza makers in the nation.

Janet talked about what she is looking forward to, sharing her bestselling ‘Ghost Pizza’ at the expo, and the connections she will make.

