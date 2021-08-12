Laredo Police officer indicted on assault charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police officer has been indicted on assault charges.

The grand jury for the 111th District Court submitted a true bill of indictment against Carlos Ibarra for domestic assault.

This stems from an incident that happened back on July 28th when police got a call at the 9800 block of McPherson Road.

It was there that they found out an off-duty police officer had allegedly gotten into an altercation.

According to reports, Ibarra was identified on surveillance video allegedly assaulting a woman and strangling her before leaving with her.

The case is now pending in the 111th district court.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.