Laredo Police officer indicted on assault charges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police officer has been indicted on assault charges.

The grand jury for the 111th District Court submitted a true bill of indictment against Carlos Ibarra for domestic assault.

This stems from an incident that happened back on July 28th when police got a call at the 9800 block of McPherson Road.

It was there that they found out an off-duty police officer had allegedly gotten into an altercation.

According to reports, Ibarra was identified on surveillance video allegedly assaulting a woman and strangling her before leaving with her.

The case is now pending in the 111th district court.

