Laredoan talks journey to International Space University in France

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For most of us, the closest we get to space is by wishing on shooting stars. Yet, for one Laredoan, she is one step closer to being among them.

Victoria Rendon says it all began as a little girl.

Growing up with support by her side, she learned to follow her passion from a familiar guide: her father.

She remembers waking up in the middle of the night to look at eclipses, constellations, and meteor showers.

That’s where it all began. Since then, her dream has been to work in the space sector.

That day, as it turned out, may be coming sooner than later.

Along with her passion for medical sciences, she found the perfect opportunity to combine the two with her recent admission into the International Space University in Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France

Learn more about her big plans, her goals, and her next steps in today’s interview.

You can also help send and support Victoria on her journey to France through her GoFundMe page at this link.

