Advertisement

Laredoan talks journey to International Space University in France

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For most of us, the closest we get to space is by wishing on shooting stars. Yet, for one Laredoan, she is one step closer to being among them.

Victoria Rendon says it all began as a little girl.

Growing up with support by her side, she learned to follow her passion from a familiar guide: her father.

She remembers waking up in the middle of the night to look at eclipses, constellations, and meteor showers.

That’s where it all began. Since then, her dream has been to work in the space sector.

That day, as it turned out, may be coming sooner than later.

Along with her passion for medical sciences, she found the perfect opportunity to combine the two with her recent admission into the International Space University in Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France

Learn more about her big plans, her goals, and her next steps in today’s interview.

You can also help send and support Victoria on her journey to France through her GoFundMe page at this link.

Original coverage of her journey can also be found here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text

Latest News

Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
File photo: Health department on STDs
Sexually transmitted disease cases decrease as a result of pandemic
Laredoan goes to Vegas Pizza Convention
Laredoan goes to Pizza Convention
Martin Tigers prepare for hopeful season
Martin Tigers plan for hopeful season after battling pandemic last year