LISD to hold Meet the Teacher night at elementary schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is hoping to get teachers acquainted with their students just before the start of the new year.

On Thursday, August 12, LISD will hold its Meet the Teacher Night for LISD Elementary schools.

District officials say this is a great way for students and teachers to get a feel of how the new school year will look like.

Parents are also encouraged to bring school supplies and get a glimpse of some of the precautions and safety measures the schools are taking.

This will take place at each LISD elementary school campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

