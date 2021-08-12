Local fireman to be honored for Tejano Achiever’s Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LULAC council number twelve announced that a City of Laredo fireman is part of it’s Tejano Achiever’s Program.

Ricardo Jaime has been with the fire department since 2002. He was selected for his valuable contributions during the pandemic and winter storm last February.

Ricardo Jaime and other outstanding members of the community will be recognized at a special ceremony that will be held in the month of October where they raise fund for Hispanic students.

A total of six people will be honored.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.