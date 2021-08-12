Man found guilty of smuggling over 100 people inside trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man from California could spend ten years behind bars for smuggling over 100 undocumented immigrants through Laredo.

A federal jury convicted Christopher Faust of Sacramento after a two-day trial.

The incident happened on May 5, when law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop in Laredo.

During questioning, Faust told authorities that he was transporting bananas; however, officers noticed the temperature on the trailer was too high for produce.

Agents searched the trailer and found 105 undocumented immigrants who were believed to be illegally present in the U.S.

The jury heard from a representative from the storage facility who stated that Faust never picked up a load of produce from the facility.

The defense attorney attempted to convince the jury that Faust did not know he had 105 people in his trailer; however, the jury did not believe those claims and found him guilty.

Sentencing will be set for Nov. 16. If guilty he faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

