Man injured in 18-wheeler accident on Santa Maria

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that sent a man to the hospital.

The accident happened on Thursday night at around 6 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the 7100 block of Santa Maria for a reported auto-pedestrian accident.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries stemming from an 18-wheeler accident.

The patient was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

No word on if the driver was cited.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.