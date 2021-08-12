Advertisement

Man injured in 18-wheeler accident on Santa Maria

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that sent a man to the hospital.

The accident happened on Thursday night at around 6 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the 7100 block of Santa Maria for a reported auto-pedestrian accident.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries stemming from an 18-wheeler accident.

The patient was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

No word on if the driver was cited.

