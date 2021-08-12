Advertisement

Man wanted for intentionally crashing into woman’s car

22-year-old Joel Gonzalez
22-year-old Joel Gonzalez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are searching for a man wanted for intentionally crashing into a woman’s car which resulted in a rollover.

Authorities need your help located 22-year-old Joel Gonzalez who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was reported on July 9 at around 8 a.m. when police were called out to an accident at the intersection of Santa Maria and Mann Road.

Officers arrived and saw that a car had rolled over on its side and crashed into a wooden pole.

The victim stated that Gonzalez had been following her in his vehicle, and crashed into her on purpose which caused her to lose control of her car.

Gonzalez then fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

