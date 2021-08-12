Martin Tigers plan for hopeful season after battling pandemic last year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 2020 season was a rough one on every team but not as much as the Martin Tigers.

Martin was only able to get in three games before seeing their year shut down and two of those games were without their star quarterback under center that coupled with no sub varsity games or practices and it has left Martin thin in the experience department.

Martin Tigers Head Coach David Charles says, “A lot of our juniors for example the last time they suited out was freshman football, a lot of our sophomores it was eighth grade football, so we’re trying to get them as many reps as we can in practice but it will come slowly but surely and once we get this scrimmage in this Thursday and then another next Thursday as we get ready for that Martin Nixon game come late August.”

There is reason for optimism as the strides these young Tigers are making is quick.

The seniors on this team were able to make the playoffs as sophomores and now they are trying to bring a level of leadership to the underclassmen

Overall, the number of players out isn’t where Martin wants it to be, leaving some looking at playing both sides of the ball.

The good news is martin is expecting to add to their numbers when the first day of school rolls around on Monday and while expectations in the district may not be high, the Tigers are ready to play their hearts out.

