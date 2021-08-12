Mayor to meet with DHS secretary during border visit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will make his way to the southwest border on Thursday to meet with local border leaders, including Mayor Pete Saenz.

Saenz along with the other leaders will be heading to McAllen to talk about the migrant situation.

According to him, he and the Texas Border Coalition- which is made up of mayors, judges, and business owners- have come up with three main topics they would like to discuss.

“That is a moratorium on the asylum seekers or a pause. We need to take control of the border. The border is overwhelmed. Border Patrol resources are overwhelmed so we’re asking for a moratorium, indefinite, until such time as the numbers are managed properly and adequately.”

Additionally, they will be asking for more resources and that the bridges be re-opened for non-essential travel.

“With the objective, also, is to allow them, people that have a legal basis to cross, to get vaccinated. We need to see this region both south Texas and northern Mexico as a region, a true region, and we are so we need to provide protection for them too and for our sake as well.”

As far as an update on the taxpayer dollars being spent to bus migrants to north Texas communities, the mayor says they have been in talks with FEMA and there is a strong likelihood that they will be reimbursed.

“Not only for transportation costs, but for personnel costs, as well. So, the city and there’s a good possibility that we can get monies up front, and we can draw from these monies as the expenses occur.”

The cost of busing out migrants per day is roughly $7,000 to $8,000.

City Manager Robert Eads says to date the city has spent roughly $70,000

On Thursday’s evening newscast, we will continue to follow Secretary Mayorkas’ visit to the border and will bring you an update on all that was discussed and any decisions that were made.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.