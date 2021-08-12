Scams college students need to avoid

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first day of classes quickly approaching for college students, there’s one more thing they might have to worry about: scams.

A report from the Better Business Bureau says college students in Texas have reported nearly $110,000 lost to scams just this year.

That’s why they’re recommending students to look out for these back to school scams.

Con artists are now targeting 18 to 24-year-olds.

“Because our younger students are tied so much to technology, there are more opportunities, more chances. Whether its text messages, social media, apps.”

Jason Meza from BBB says the chances are higher for college students to fall for online scams, especially since it’s time to go shopping for back to school supplies

“So you’re turning to a website. It looks a little shady. Then reports come to us saying they never got their product, refund.”

Most scams take place online, and now with COVID-19 scammers are using new tactics, like fake offers.

“Particularly, fake vaccine cards. Those are aimed directly at our college populations right now because many campuses are requiring proof for COVID test or vaccine itself.”

Meza says its not only losing money that’s a concern, employment scams are becoming common.

Offers that seem too good to be true can result in identity theft.

“Job scams, the easy work from home, remote, flexible scams, or job posting may end up being fraud. And unfortunately our population comes across a fake recruiter and gives bank accounts, to a fake recruiter.”

Jason Meza says adults ages 18-24 have lost the highest amount of money to scams compared to other age groups.

BBB says the median amount lost for this age group is $150.

